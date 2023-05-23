Teen arrested over TikTok ‘prank’ video showing man walking into strangers’ home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police arrested an 18-year-old on Monday evening on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

The arrest relates to a video of a so-called “prank” on TikTok showing people entering a private home in Hackney, East London.

Police said the arrest followed an investigation into a number of videos of incidents “including apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners”.

One of the videos shared on social media shows a man entering a home through an open front door while someone is cleaning outside.

He then briefly sits down on a sofa before a male resident appears to approach him and ask him to leave. The video then shows the man leaving.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress and concern that these videos caused.

“Some people have referred to these as ‘prank’ videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation since this footage began circulating online.

“A number of these videos were produced, impacting on many different people and our investigation remains ongoing as we seek to build a strong picture of both the activity featured in the footage and impact on the public.”