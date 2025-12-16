Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 9, found dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a nine-year-old girl at an address in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were called to Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area of the town, at 6.09pm on Monday.

A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenage boy was arrested nearby in Worle at 6.19pm and he remains in custody.

Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “We know the whole of Weston-super-Mare will be distraught and shocked to learn of this utterly dreadful news.

“The girl’s family were informed last night of what had happened. It is impossible for us to adequately put into words the pain and anguish they are feeling right now.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to them, and we’ll ensure they receive support from a specially-trained officer.

“A criminal investigation is already well underway to establish the facts of this case. The formal identification process has not yet been completed, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

“Out of respect for the family we’d please ask people not to speculate on the circumstances, or the identities of those involved, because that will only add to their enormous distress.”

A police cordon remains in place in Lime Close while the investigation continues, and house-to-house inquiries have begun, a police statement said.

Supt Appleford added: “We have no doubt the community will come together as one in response to this tragedy.

“Enquiries are being carried out at the property as part of our investigation and we’d ask for people’s patience and understanding while that work is undertaken.

“We will ensure our officers are available to provide reassurance and support to all.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days, and we urge anyone with concerns to please speak to us, however we’d like to reassure people we are not aware of there being any increased risk to public safety.

“We will continue to provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.”