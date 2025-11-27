Teenager arrested after two women killed and boy fighting for life after crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two women have died and a nine-year-old boy was left fighting for his life after a crash on the border of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to the collision between a Vauxhall Meriva and a Suzuki Alto on Common Lane in Pleasley at around 6.20am on Thursday. Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving at the scene.

Two women in their twenties, who were passengers in a Suzuki, were pronounced dead at the scene. A nine-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the same car, has been rushed to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition, Derbyshire Police said.

Three men who were in the Vauxhall were also injured, two of them seriously, according to the force.

Officers are now appealing for information and have asked anyone who may have seen the collision or have knowledge that may assist the investigation to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after two people died in a collision in Pleasley.

“The collision, involving a Vauxhall Meriva and a Suzuki Alto, occurred in Common Lane at around 6.20am on Thursday 27 November.

“Two women in their 20s, who were in the Suzuki, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families are aware and our thoughts are with them. A nine-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Suzuki, has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

“Three men who were in the Vauxhall were also injured, two of them seriously.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Due to the injuries he sustained in the collision he was taken to hospital where he remains.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone with any information.”