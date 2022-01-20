Two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West said they continue to support US authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas.

The two men remain in custody for questioning.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, was shot dead by law enforcement after taking hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.

The Independent understands that the British man was known to MI5 but it is not known when he first came onto their radar, and he is not believed to have been considered an imminent security threat.

An audio recording of the obtained by the Jewish Chronicle revealed that the brother of the gunman urged him to surrender in their final phone call.

In the call, which gunman Malik Faisal Akram made to his family in Blackburn as the siege was going on, he tells his brother he has "come to die".