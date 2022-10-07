Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Arsonist jailed for life for killing neighbours in ‘devastating revenge attack’

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Laura Parnaby
Friday 07 October 2022 16:43
Hakeem Kigundu, 32, previously admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and igniting the blaze which killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Hakeem Kigundu, 32, previously admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and igniting the blaze which killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA)
(PA Media)

An arsonist who killed two of his neighbours in a “premeditated and devastating revenge attack” has been sentenced to a whole life order in jail.

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and starting the fire that killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45,  at around 2.45am on December 15, 2021.

Two residents were also seriously hurt – Joel Richards suffered third-degree burns, while Laura Wiggins was left with a punctured lung, a kidney hematoma and fractures to her pelvis, ribs, right arm and spine.

Kigundu, a Ugandan national believed to have entered the UK illegally, bought 40 litres of petrol, a sledgehammer, and a “V For Vendetta” mask in the days before the fire.

He outlined his intention to kill his neighbours in a voice note and created an email address with the words “burn them all”.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Holgate said: “I’m sure this was a premeditated attack made by the defendant in revenge.

“Six days before the fire, he made his lethal intentions clear in the audio diary and the email address.

“Four days before the fire, he bought the petrol from the garages. Three days before, he bought a sledgehammer.

“There’s no question of him committing suicide.

“He planned to commit the attack at night because that would reduce the chances of a resident finding the huge amounts of petrol.

“That would also substantially increase the chances of causing death and serious injury.”

He added: “I do not accept that any real remorse has been shown – acceptance of guilt, yes, but not remorse.”

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said Kigundu planned the attack after growing angry that his neighbours had complained about his antisocial behaviour and losing his job as a BT engineer in the months before.

Lawyer Hayley Garey, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said she hopes bereaved families and survivors feel justice has been served.

Hakeem Kigundu carried out a premeditated and devastating revenge attack, having planned his actions in the weeks and days beforehand. He started the fire in the middle of the night when he knew it would cause the most harm, damage, and ultimately deaths

Hayley Garey, CPS lawyer

She said: “Hakeem Kigundu carried out a premeditated and devastating revenge attack, having planned his actions in the weeks and days beforehand.

“He started the fire in the middle of the night when he knew it would cause the most harm, damage, and ultimately deaths.

“The strength of the evidence gave Kigundu no option but to plead guilty to the charges against him.

“One small consolation is that this saved the victims and witnesses from having to relive their horrific experiences in court.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims who were killed, and with the survivors who have lost their homes and most of their possessions.

“We hope this sentence can bring them some sense of justice.”

The court previously heard a voice note recorded by Kigundu on December 9, in which he appeared to state his intention to cause the “death” of his neighbours, some of whom had complained about his antisocial behaviour and who he referred to as “persistent c****”.

Former Rowe Court resident and bus driver Mr Richards, 55, who risked his life to rouse two people before jumping from a second-floor window, said he saw Kigundu laughing from his car parked outside as the building burned.

Kigundu pleaded guilty on September 20 to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in