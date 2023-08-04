For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A TikTok influencer and her mother have been found guilty of murdering two men during a high-speed car chase after ambushing them.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died when their car left the A46 dual carriageway near Leicester on 11 February last year, with prosecutors saying during a three-month trial at Leicester Crown Court that they were deliberately rammed off the road.

Mr Hussain had threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose a long affair he had with the mother of YouTube and TikTok content creator Mahek Bukhari.

Jurors deliberated for more than 28 hours before returning a verdict, finding her – and her mother Ansreen Bukhari – guilty of two counts of murder. The influencer sobbed in the dock as she was found guilty.

In a recording played to jurors, Mr Hussain made a desperate 999 call to police moments before he was killed, claiming he was being pursued by balaclava-wearing assailants.

Saqib Hussain died in a car crash on the A46 in Leicestershire last year, along with Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (PA Media)

He said: “They’re trying to kill me, they’re trying to kill me. I’m just getting rammed off the road.” He added: “Please, I am begging you” followed by: “Oh my God”, before there was a scream and the call abruptly ended at the sound of an impact.

A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard that their deaths had been a “story of love, obsession, extortion and, ultimately, the Crown allege - cold-blooded murder”.

Fellow defendants Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal were also found guilty of two counts of murder, while Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal and Sanaf Gulamustafa were all found not guilty of murder, but guilty of two counts of manslaughter.

Mohammed Patel was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

The victims, both 21 and from Banbury in Oxfordshire, were in a Skoda chased by Audi and Seat vehicles containing the eight defendants.

Mahek, 24, was said to have taken part in the “ambush” after Mr Hussain threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose his affair with Ansreen.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’ (PA Media)

The court was told Mr Ijazuddin’s Skoda Fabia split in two and caught fire after hitting a tree.

Mahek Bukhari and her mother, both of George Eardley Close, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, had denied two counts of murder.

Prosecutors said Mr Hussain was “lured” into meeting with the Bukharis on the pretence of giving him back the £3,000 he said he had spent on taking his lover out during their tryst. Instead, Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin were chased before the fatal crash.

After being invited under false pretences to a car park, they quickly became suspicious and sped away in their Skoda Fabia. They were then pursued by a Seat Leon and an Audi TT containing the defendants, before being rammed off the road.

Mr Hussain’s family would tell detectives after his death that he had been engaged in a relationship with an older woman, who was married with children. He had “appeared to be in love”, they said.

However, by January 2022, she wished to end the relationship against his wishes, with Mr Hussain sending his former lover a number of messages and “becoming increasingly obsessive”.

After she refused to return his calls, he decided to blackmail her by threatening to send sexually explicit images to Mrs Bukhari’s husband and son.

On 4 January, Mahek Bukhair sent her mother a message that read: “I’ll get him jumped by guys and he won’t know what day it is.”

When Mr Hussain also tried to contact her to get her mother to reply to him, the TikTok influencer replied: “She ain’t a dog, don’t f****** raise your voice and tell me what to do.” She allegedly then told him: “I am sorry that this year you’ll be gone, Saqib.”

In February 2022, Mahek Bukhari’s friend Karwan, 29, of Leicester, was brought in to help negotiate money with Mr Hussain, in a bid to “silence” him.

Mahek Bukhari seen posing for a video with her mother on TikTok (Screengrab)

Jamal, 22, of Loughborough, “recruited” others, including Akhtar, 23, Gulammustafa, 23, Ameer Jamal, 28, and Mohammed Patel, 21, jurors were told.

The court heard how “completely innocent” Mr Ijazuddin had agreed to drive Mr Hussain to Leicester and had been “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

After the verdicts, Mr Ijazuddin’s uncle, Anser Hussain, said his nephew was “one in a million”.

He said: “The day we found out Hashim had died, our world came crashing down. His death has changed everything for not just our family, but the whole community.

“Everyone who knew Hashim loved him. His death is not just a massive loss to our family, but a massive loss to everyone who knew him.

“He was a cheeky young man who was always smiling. A handsome man who was beautiful on the inside and out. He would do anything for anyone. He was caring and very kind-hearted.

“He would always put others first. On that tragic day, he was simply helping a friend by giving him a lift which resulted in his death in such a harsh manner.

“We will always be proud of him. Hashim was and always will be one in a million.”

Mr Hussain’s father, Sajad, said his grief had been further compounded “by having to relive the horror over and over each day we’ve been in court”.

He said: “My family and I would like to thank Leicestershire Police greatly for their fairness, diligence and painstaking hard work ensuring that those responsible for Saqib and Hashim’s death could not evade justice...

“We also pray that no family will ever go through what we had to go through.”

The defendants will be sentenced on 1 September.

Before remanding them into custody, judge Timothy Spencer KC warned them: “You know the sentence will be very serious.”

He thanked the jury, and excused them from further jury duty for the next 30 years.