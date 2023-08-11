TikTok disorder spreads to Southend as teens in balaclavas stopped by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A seaside town descended into chaos after a group of youths reportedly plotted on social media to “get lit” on the beach.

Police became aware of a plan to cause trouble in Southend, Essex, just a day after a social media craze led hundreds of teenagers to gather on Oxford Street with the intention of looting clothing stores.

A dispersal order giving police the power to move anyone behaving antisocially from the area or to have them arrested is now in place from the seafront to Southend Central station.

A large group of youths had carried out a similar disturbance on the beach on August 1 (TikTok)

It came after a similar disturbance on August 1, with TikTok users naming the carnage ‘Southend Motive’ in footage that was viewed by thousands of users.

Video clips show teenagers running away from police, while officers try to break up groups who had gathered on the beach to cause trouble. One user later posted on TikTok that ‘Part 2’ would take place on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Waheed Khan, South local policing area commander, said: “I want to be really clear that we – and of course the city’s attractions and businesses – want people to come to Southend, we want them to use all the facilities here – but we won’t tolerate crime and antisocial behaviour.

“We have a significant policing presence in the city today. That includes the city centre, across the seafront and close to the train stations.

“The dispersal order is by no means a blanket ban on people coming to Southend and enjoying all it has to offer, but if people come here and behave antisocially or commit crime, the reality is we’re going to take a robust approach to that and people acting that way could ultimately end up in a police cell.

Metropolitan Police officers arrested nine people in connection with the planned disorder (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

“Throughout today, and indeed as we enter this weekend, there will be an obvious police presence in city. We’re there to help people and make sure people can enjoy the city safely. But equally, the officers will respond appropriately and robustly if they have to.”

The Southend dispersal order is in place for 48 hours and includes Southend High Street, Marine Parade, Pier Hill, Western Esplanade and Southend Central train station.

It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman ordered police to “hunt down and lock up” the ringleaders behind a suspected TikTok-organised raid on Oxford Street shops.

A mob descended on Europe’s busiest shopping street at around 3pm on Wednesday, after rumours spread on social media that gangs were planning to “rob JD sports”.

A social media post had called for followers to ‘rob JD Sports’ (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Shoppers were left stuck inside stores and warned to leave the area as hundreds of teenagers, many wearing balaclavas, caused mayhem for police officers. Footage showed officers giving chase and wielding batons, while wrestling several youths into handcuffs.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Four people were arrested on suspicion of breaching the dispersal order. One person was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal.

"One person arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one person was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence."

Two suspected ringleaders were also arrested in Essex for conspiracy to commit robbery following online social media posts.

Shoppers were barricaded in stores while police officers attempted to disperse the crowds (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

A total of 34 dispersal orders were handed out and a dispersal order was put in place for 48 hours, with additional officers deployed to the area.

Speaking on Wednesday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan pleaded with people not to take part in the event, which he branded ‘social media nonsense’.

“I am worried about this nonsense we have seen on TikTok encouraging people to go to Oxford Street," he said.

“The police understand why some people may be tempted to go to that part of London because of TikTok. I’d encourage anybody who’s seen it not to go to Oxford Street. Do not allow yourself to be sucked into an area that could be a high-crime area.”

In a letter to The Telegraph, a Marks and Spencer executive said that Oxford Street had previously been “the jewel in London’s shopping crown” but had now fallen into disrepair due to surging crime rates.

Sacha Berendji said the incident on Wednesday served as “another reminder of how bad things are” for the future of the shopping district.