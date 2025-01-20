Trial of Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against Sun publisher to begin on Tuesday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The trial of the Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against the publisher of The Sun is set to begin in London on Tuesday.

Harry, 40, is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering, claiming that its journalists and private investigators targeted him.

The former Labour deputy leader, Lord Tom Watson, is also taking legal action against the publisher, which ran the now-defunct News Of The World as well as The Sun.

The trial before Mr Justice Fancourt, which has twice been adjourned since the duke began the legal action in 2019, is due to last 10 weeks, with Harry expected to give evidence over several days.

One of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability, because I’m the last person that can actually achieve that Duke of Sussex

NGN denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

The judge has previously described the court battle as resembling a campaign between “two obdurate but well-resourced armies” that is taking up “more than an appropriate” amount of court time.

Several other high-profile figures have settled their cases against NGN, with 39 people settling claims between July and December last year.

In April last year, actor Hugh Grant settled his legal claim after being advised he risked being liable for £10 million in legal costs if his case proceeded to a trial.

Others who have settled cases include: actress Sienna Miller; ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne; comic Catherine Tate; radio presenter Chris Moyles; Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm; former Boyzone member Shane Lynch and actor Mathew Horne.

Speaking at The New York Times Dealbook Summit in December, the duke said he sought “truth and accountability” through legal action.

He said that 1,300 people had settled their claims, adding: “They’ve settled because they’ve had to settle. So therefore, one of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability, because I’m the last person that can actually achieve that.”

He also said that he had become “professional” at litigation, but hoped “to retire fairly soon in that regard”.

A spokesperson for News Group Newspapers (NGN) said: “In 2011, an apology was published by NGN to victims of voicemail interception by the News Of The World. The company publicly committed to paying financial compensation and since then has paid settlements to those with claims.

“In some cases, particularly those relating to The Sun, it has made commercial sense, and in accordance with common litigation practice, for the parties to come to a financial settlement without NGN accepting liability.

“These civil proceedings have been running for many years and concern only historical events from between 14 and 29 years ago.

(The duke's) claim will be fully defended, including on the grounds that it is brought out of time Spokesperson for News Group Newspapers

“There are two outstanding cases which have not managed to come to a resolution and are proceeding to trial next week, relating to Lord Watson of Wyre Forest and the Duke of Sussex.

“Lord Watson makes allegations of unlawful information gathering and phone hacking concentrating on the period 2009-2011. NGN strongly denies that any of its titles hacked Mr Watson or acted unlawfully and will also argue his claim is brought out of time.

“The duke alleges unlawful information gathering from 1996-2011. His allegations of mobile-phone hacking have been struck out by the court so will not be part of the trial.

“His claim focuses now on allegations of unlawful information gathering by enquiry agents and alleged private investigators instructed by NGN journalists mainly in the early 2000s.

“His claim will be fully defended, including on the grounds that it is brought out of time.

“Both claimants allege unlawful destruction of emails by News International between 2010-2011. This allegation is wrong, unsustainable, and is strongly denied.

The trial is running within a very strict timescale from the court and we are calling the witnesses we believe will be sufficient to defend the allegations within the timescale set by the court Spokesperson for News Group Newspapers

“NGN will be calling a number of witnesses including technologists, lawyers and senior staff to defeat the claim.

“NGN’s case will involve a range of relevant witnesses to defend the case, including current and former employees.

“The trial is running within a very strict timescale from the court and we are calling the witnesses we believe will be sufficient to defend the allegations within the timescale set by the court.”

The trial is expected to begin at the Rolls Building at 10.30am on Tuesday.