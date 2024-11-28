More than 28,000 rail fare evasion prosecutions quashed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

More than 28,000 prosecutions brought by two rail firms for alleged fare evasions have been quashed.

Northern Rail, which covers large swathes of northern England, brought 28,631 prosecutions against passengers using the single justice procedure (SJP) between August 6 2020 and May 21 2024, despite not being permitted to do so.

TransPennine Express, which operates in the North of England and in Scotland, brought 41 prosecutions in January 2024.

They were all declared null and void by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring during a two-minute hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr Goldspring ruled in August that six “test cases” of prosecutions for alleged fare evasion brought by train companies should be declared a “nullity”, adding that others would be dealt with in the same way.

Northern welcomed Thursday’s outcome and apologised for the “errors”.

A spokesman said: “Customers affected by the issues raised in court will be contacted directly by HM Courts and Tribunal Service. We are unable to respond to individual queries at this time.

“Northern remains committed to ensuring that all our customers are treated fairly, which means ensuring all passengers who board our trains have a valid ticket.”

The SJP was set up in 2015 to allow magistrates to decide on minor offences, such as using a television without a licence or driving without car insurance, without defendants going to court.

Rail companies were permitted to use the SJP in 2016 to privately prosecute fare evaders, but many have been brought under the Regulation of Railways Act 1889, which is not allowed under the procedure.

Further hearings will take place regarding thousands of other train fare prosecutions.