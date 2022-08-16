Jump to content
Triple shooting as man, 21, suffers ‘life changing’ injuries and teenager hurt

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 16 August 2022 10:47

Three people have been hospitalised after a shooting in Brent, police have said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident after police received reports of a shooting on Dog Lane, Brent just after 7pm on Monday evening.

A 21-year-old man has been left with “potentially life changing” injuries the Metropolitan Police said while a 17-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were also hospitalised.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended and found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Have you been affected by this story? If so, email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

“Two further victims – a 21-year-old man and another man believed to be aged in his early 20s – were found nearby.

“All three males were transported to hospital. The 17-year-old’s injuries have been assessed as non-life changing, the 21-year-old has a potentially life changing injury and the man believed to be in his early 20s remains in a serious but stable condition.

“Police firearms officers responded as part of the incident. The suspect/s had fled prior to their arrival.

“They provided emergency first aid to the victims until the arrival of paramedics.

“An investigation is under way. At this early stage there have not been any arrests.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with the reference 6551/15AUG. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

