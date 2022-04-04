The Metropolitan Police has received potential evidence of war crimes in Ukraine following an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Police are continuing to call for material as they gather material in support of the International Criminal Court’s ongoing investigation.

Scotland Yard told The Independent it was reviewing an undisclosed number of “referrals relating to alleged war crimes in Ukraine” over the past month.

“Officers would urge anyone who may themselves have witnessed or been the victim of any war crimes in Ukraine at any time from 21 November 2013 onwards to report it via our online reporting tool”, a spokesperson added.

“Officers based at UK ports have also been helping to make those arriving in the UK, having recently been in Ukraine, aware that they can report and provide any evidence to the War Crimes Team and that any evidence gathered from this may then be shared with the ongoing ICC investigation.”

The renewed appeal comes as evidence of atrocities continue to emerge from areas of Ukraine that were previously occupied by Russian troops.

On Monday, Boris Johnson said the discovery of mass graves near Kyiv was “sickening”.

“The UK will not stand by whilst this indiscriminate and unforgivable slaughter takes place”, he added.

“We are working to ensure those responsible are held to account. We will not rest until justice is done.”

Foreign secretary Liz Truss met her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Warsaw ahead of talks where she will push for stronger economic sanctions against Russia.

Mr Kuleba told a joint press conference that there were worse horrors committed by Russian forces than those witnessed in Bucha.

“We are preparing for the new large-scale offensive by Russia in eastern Ukraine”, he said.

“What you have seen, the horrors that we have seen in Bucha, are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes that have been committed by the Russian army in the territory of Ukraine so far.

"And I can tell you without exaggeration but with great sorrow that the situation in Mariupol is much worse.”

The Metropolitan Police are seeking evidence from people who are currently in the UK. It can include messages, images or videos sent from Ukraine by friends and relatives.

Investigators are also looking to speak to people who may have witnessed or been a victim of a war crime and have since travelled to the UK.

They are not seeking information from the general public highlighting what they have seen in the news or online. Anyone with information can report it here.