Nursery paedophile used work iPad to record abuse of toddlers, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A predatory paedophile filmed up primary school girl’s skirts and then used a work-issued iPad to record him abusing toddlers in a nursery, a court heard.

Vincent Chan, 45, operated without detection for almost two decades as he worked as a primary school teaching assistant, before later being hired as a nursery worker.

His horrific crimes were finally exposed after police uncovered a cache indecent images on his laptop after a colleague at Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead, London, raised concerns with managers.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect after he filmed children in his care in distress – crying, wetting themselves and eating their own mucus – superimposing audio or imagery over the videos in an apparent attempt at humour, prosecutor Philip Stott told Wood Green Crown Court.

But after seizing his devices, officers also discovered footage he had filmed up school children’s skirts, pictures of his own genitals taken in a classroom and horrific videos of him sexually abusing four toddlers during nap time at the nursery.

Some of the indecent images are thought to have been taken with his staff-issued nursery iPad, before transferring the material to his personal computer. A number had been organised into folders under the children’s names.

He also used hidden cameras to catch women changing or going to the toilet and sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep.

Vincent Chan pleaded guilty to 56 charges ( Metropolitan Police )

In his campaign of abuse and voyeurism, he targeted women and girls who ranged in age from two years old to a woman in her 70s, the court heard.

He is due to be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to 56 charges.

Appearing in the dock wearing a grey prison issue tracksuit, he stared straight ahead as details of his depraved crimes were laid out in court.

In December, he appeared admitted to 26 charges: five counts of sexual assault by penetration, four of sexual assault by touching, 11 of taking indecent images of children, and six of making indecent images of children.

In January he admitted 30 new charges: 12 counts of taking indecent photographs of children, six of outraging public decency, sexual assault on a female, and 11 counts of voyeurism.

Chan worked in a primary school in north west London for 10 years from 2007. He worked in IT support and as a high-level teaching assistant, before going on to work as an early years practitioner in a nursery for nearly seven years.

The sentencing hearing continues.

More follows on this breaking news story...