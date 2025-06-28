Man appears in court charged with murder of missing Reanne Coulson

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a missing 34-year-old woman.

The family of Reanne Coulson, 34, who has not been seen since May, has been told by West Midlands Police (WMP) that officers found a body in Binley Woods on the edge of Coventry on Friday afternoon.

Mohammed Durnion, 42, appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court charged with murder on Saturday and was remanded in custody ahead of a preliminary hearing at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, police said.

Adam Moore, 38, from Coventry, who is charged with assisting an offender also appeared at Coventry Magistrates on Saturday.

He was ordered to next appear in custody at Warwick Crown Court on July 24.

Ms Coulson was last seen in the city in May and concerns were raised by her family after she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

Formal identification of the body found has yet to take place but police have said they “do believe it is Reanne”.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from WMP’s major crime unit, said: “We’ve been focussed on doing all we can to find Reanne and our thoughts remain with her family at this deeply distressing time.

“While formal identification still needs to take place we do believe it is Reanne.

“We’ve charged a man with murder, and another for assisting an offender, but our inquiries to establish exactly what happened and why are ongoing.

“We’ll continue to update and support Reanne’s family.”

Ms Coulson’s brother Ashley thanked the public for everything they have done to help try and find her while asking that the family are left alone to grieve.