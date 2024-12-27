Man in court charged with attempted murder after West End incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has appeared in court charged with four counts of attempted murder after four pedestrians were hit by a car in London’s West End on Christmas Day.

Anthony Gilheaney, 30, of Harlow in Essex, is also charged with causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified and possessing a knife in a public place, according to court documents.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on January 24.

Gilheaney is accused of causing serious injury to four pedestrians while driving a Mercedes on Shaftesbury Avenue on Christmas Day whilst disqualified.

He is also accused of having a small knife in Lincoln’s Inn Fields on the same day.

One victim remains in a critical condition and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 0.45am on Wednesday after reports of a collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in the capital’s theatre district.