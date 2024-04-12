Police constable cleared of attempted rape of fellow officer in hotel room

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police constable accused of a sex attack on a fellow officer in a hotel room has been cleared of attempted rape.

Sussex Police officer Daniel Julian, 46, denied using force or trying to rape the woman at a hotel in Kent on August 17 2021.

Jurors at Lewes Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict on all three counts of sexual assault, causing a woman to engage in sexual activity without consent and attempted rape following a five-day trial.

Julian, of Pulborough, West Sussex, has been suspended from police duty since he was charged over the incident in April 2023.