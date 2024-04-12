Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police constable cleared of attempted rape of fellow officer in hotel room

Daniel Julian, of Pulborough, West Sussex, has been suspended from police duty since he was charged.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Friday 12 April 2024 16:12
Pc Daniel Julian has been found not guilty (PA)
Pc Daniel Julian has been found not guilty (PA) (PA Wire)

A police constable accused of a sex attack on a fellow officer in a hotel room has been cleared of attempted rape.

Sussex Police officer Daniel Julian, 46, denied using force or trying to rape the woman at a hotel in Kent on August 17 2021.

Jurors at Lewes Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict on all three counts of sexual assault, causing a woman to engage in sexual activity without consent and attempted rape following a five-day trial.

Julian, of Pulborough, West Sussex, has been suspended from police duty since he was charged over the incident in April 2023.

