Police hunt for man after woman filmed while using toilets at shopping centre

A woman was filmed by a man while she was using the toilets at a shopping centre.

Police investigating the incident in Fareham have now released a photograph of a man they are looking to speak to and appealed to the public for help.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a woman made a report of voyeurism to the force last Sunday.

She told officers she had been in a toilet cubicle at Westbury Mall when she was filmed without her consent by an unknown man at around 3.28pm that day.

Police have subsequently released a CCTV image of a man and are asking the public to help them identify him as they believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The pictured man is described as being white, aged between 20 and 29, 5 ft 9 inches tall, proportionately built, and having light brown hair.

In the photo, he is wearing a black zip-up jacket with a white North Face logo on the left-hand side of the chest, black joggers, and black shoes with white trim along the bottom.

In a statement released on Saturday, the force said: “Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him after a report of voyeurism at Westbury Mall, Fareham, on Sunday 18 January.

“A woman was filmed without her consent in a toilet cubicle by a man she didn’t know at around 3.28pm that day.

“We are now asking you for your help to identify the man in this CCTV image who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“If you were in the area at the time and recognise this man, or saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote 44260026846.

“Additionally, we’d like to hear from you if you have CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone, or doorbell camera footage that may assist our enquiries.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report via their website.”