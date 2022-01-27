Man jailed for accosting Sir Chris Whitty

Jonathan Chew was jailed for eight weeks at Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Thursday 27 January 2022 16:09
Jonathan Chew covers up as he arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, in St James’s Park, central London, on June 27 last year. Picture date: Thursday January 27, 2022.
Jonathan Chew covers up as he arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, in St James’s Park, central London, on June 27 last year. Picture date: Thursday January 27, 2022.
(PA Wire)

A man has been jailed after accosting Professor Sir Chris Whitty in a central London park.

Jonathan Chew, 24, approached England’s chief medical officer as he walked through St James’s Park in Westminster on June 27 last year.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds and showing Chew alongside former estate agent Lewis Hughes, was widely shared on social media.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Chew, of Chelmsford Essex admitted a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Sir Chris.

He also admitted obstructing Pc Steven Ozden.

District judge Paul Goldspring jailed Chew for eight weeks and ordered him to pay £1,058 in costs and compensation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in