Grime musician Wiley is due to appear in court next week charged with assault and burglary.

He is accused of unlawfully entering the home of his former friend Ali Jacko, and assaulting him.

A friend of Mr Jacko is believed to have called the police after the incident in Forest Gate, east London, on 28 August, during which plates were allegedly smashed.

Metropolitan Police said that Mr Jacko sustained “a minor injury” during the incident and that he did not need medical attention.

Wiley, 42, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 13 September.

Mr Jacko, 53, is a five-time kickboxing champion who owns a recording studio. It is understood that Wiley had used his recording studio before the Covid pandemic.

The Met Police said: “Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, of Tower Hamlets, has been charged with assault by beating and burglary dwelling – with intent to cause damage.”

The force added: “It was alleged that a man had entered the flat, assaulted the occupant and caused criminal damage to property. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

“The occupant, an adult male, sustained a minor injury. LAS [London Ambulance Service] were not required.’

Wiley, often described as the “godfather” or “king” of grime music, was instrumental in establishing the genre that emerged in London about 20 years ago, along with other well-known MCs Lethal Bizzle, Dizzee Rascal, and Kano.

He was awarded an MBE in 2018 for services to music.