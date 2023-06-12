Jump to content

Christmas Eve pub shooting accused admits handling stolen goods

Connor Chapman pleaded guilty to the charge ahead of his trial for the murder of Elle Edwards who was shot in Wirral on December 24 last year.

Eleanor Barlow
Monday 12 June 2023 14:42
Beautician Elle Edwards was shot dead outside a pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, on Christmas Eve last year (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

A man accused of fatally shooting a beautician outside a pub on Christmas Eve has pleaded guilty to a charge of handling stolen goods.

Connor Chapman, 23, of no fixed address, admitted the count at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday ahead of his trial for the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, on December 24 last year.

The handling stolen goods charge relates to a Mercedes A Class vehicle which he is said to have handled between December 23 and December 31 last year.

He denies eight other counts, including the murder of Ms Edwards, 26.

He is also charged with the attempted murders of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, three counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr, possession of a converted Skorpion submachine gun, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Chapman, who had his hair in a bun and wore a white shirt and grey tie, is standing trial alongside co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral.

Waring is charged with possession of a Skorpion submachine gun and assisting an offender by helping dispose of the car allegedly used by Chapman after the shooting.

On Monday, a jury was expected to be sworn in for the trial, due to last last three to four weeks.

