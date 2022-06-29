Man appears in court charged with murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena in east London.

Jordan McSweeney, from Dagenham, east London, is charged with murder, as well as attempted rape and robbery, Thames Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Ms Aleena was attacked as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, towards Gants Hill station, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

McSweeney wore a grey tracksuit to the short five-minute hearing, in which no plea was indicated.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody to attend the Old Bailey on July 27.

Some of Ms Aleena’s family and friends were present in court.