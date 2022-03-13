Baxer the flat-coated retriever crowned Best in Show at Crufts

Gun dog Baxer beat six other finalists to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday.

Luke O'Reilly
Sunday 13 March 2022 21:38
Gundog winner Baxer, a flat-coated retriever, has won Best In Show on the final day of Crufts (PA)
(PA Wire)

A flat-coated retriever has been crowned Best in Show at the 2022 Crufts dog show.

The champion, named Baxer, beat six other finalists to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday.

Baxer was the winner of the Gun Dog group earlier in the four-day show.

The retriever immediately grabbed his winner’s rosette in his mouth.

His owner Patrick Oware said: “He’s just a fantastic dog.”

Patrick Oware was emotional after the win, wiping away tears and hugging his dog (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

He told the audience that he “did not have any words” to express how he felt about Baxer winning.

“I don’t have any words, it’s just amazing.

“I am really proud of him. It’s just a true credit to his breeders.”

Mr Oware was emotional after the win, wiping away tears and hugging his dog.

Crufts presenter Clare Balding said: “I can see the tears running down your cheeks.

“Give Baxer a good kiss, he’ll give you a lick back.”

The Crufts Dog Show was broadcast live on Channel 4 from the NEC in Birmingham.

A toy poodle known as Waffle was named reserve dog.

