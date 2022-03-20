Woman charged with murder after man found buried in back garden
Fiona Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria just after midnight on Wednesday, police said.
A 48-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found buried in a back garden.
Fiona Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on Wednesday after Northamptonshire Police launched a homicide investigation days earlier.
The force said the body, believed to be that of a 42-year-old missing man, was found in the garden of a house in Northampton on Saturday afternoon after they were called to an address in Moore Street, Kingsley.
Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed to the address and the discovery was made after an extensive search, police added.
Beal is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.
