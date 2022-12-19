Jump to content

Man shot dead after police firearm discharged in Carlisle

Armed officers were called at 3.37pm on Monday to Borland Avenue to reports of a person threatening people, and found a man in possession of a knife.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 19 December 2022 19:50
Armed officers were called at 3.37pm on Monday to Borland Avenue to reports of a person threatening people, and found a man in possession of a knife, Cumbria Constabulary said.
(PA Archive)

A man has died from gunshot injuries when a police firearm was discharged after officers were sent to an address in Carlisle.

“Shortly after this, a police firearm was discharged,” the force said in a statement.

“The man, aged in his 40s, sustained gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“No other members of the public were injured during this incident, which at this stage is believed to be an isolated incident.”

A police cordon is in place at the address while officers conduct inquiries.

The force has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) about the incident.

