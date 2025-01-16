Revenue and Customs workers to strike in pay dispute
They will take action on the last two days of the month.
HM Revenue and Customs workers are to strike on the last two days of the month in a dispute over pay.
The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said its members employed by a private firm at HMRC will walk out days before the self-assessment online tax return deadline.
The union said more than 300 workers employed by Fujitsu Services UK at offices across the UK have been offered a pay rise of 1.5% while their in-house colleagues received 5% for doing similar jobs.
PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “There is no excuse for workers employed by Fujitsu being offered less than those employed directly by HMRC.
“If the Government was serious about its pre-election pledge to bring in the ‘biggest wave of insourcing in a generation’ now is the chance to end the scandal of a two-tier workforce.
“It’s not too late for ministers to step in, resolve the pay issue and prevent strike action likely to play havoc with people’s tax returns.”