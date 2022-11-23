Sunak hosts Ramaphosa at No 10 to deepen UK-South Africa ties
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was making the first state visit of the King’s reign.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wanted to “deepen and broaden” links with the UK as he met Rishi Sunak for talks in No 10.
The president was in Downing Street as part of his state visit to the UK, the first by a foreign dignitary in the reign of the King.
Mr Ramaphosa said he wanted to discuss trade and investment as well as the transition to a zero-carbon economy.
“For us this is a great opportunity to deepen and broaden our links, links that are historic in many, many ways,” the president said.
Mr Sunak said it was a “historic state visit” and “South Africa and the UK are obviously very strong partners, allies, friends and we share so many of the same objectives – notably transitioning to clean energy while creating jobs and opportunity for our citizens”.
The two-day state visit saw Mr Ramaphosa visit Buckingham Palace for a lavish banquet hosted by the King on Tuesday night.
The UK and South Africa have also agreed to strengthen their health partnership to help prevent future pandemics.
