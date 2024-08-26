More than 100 evacuated and two taken to hospital as fire engulfs building

Support truly

More than 100 people were evacuated and two taken to hospital as a fire engulfed a building in Dagenham, east London, with “known” safety issues.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it is carrying out a “significant search and rescue operation” after being called to the blaze in Freshwater Road at 2.44am on Monday.

Forty-five engines and around 225 firefighters are responding to the blaze that has engulfed the whole mixed-use commercial and residential building, including scaffolding surrounding the property and the roof, the LFB added.

The building was undergoing “remedial” work to remove and replace “non-compliant cladding” on the fifth and sixth floors containing flats, according to a planning application document.

A resident of the building described the incident as “very terrible” and said he was coughing up “black“ from the smoke.

Sam Ogbeide, who lives on the fourth floor, told reporters: “I opened my main door, smoke was coming in from the window – I live at the back. I saw it (the fire). Very terrible, very terrible.

Mr Ogbeide said it was very busy in the building’s stairwell with fellow residents who “didn’t bring anything” when evacuating, with some still “naked”.

He said: “I’ve never experienced something like this in my life. Everything is gone. I don’t know what to do.”

Asked if he felt OK, the resident added: “I’m not feeling OK. All my mouth is bitter because I feel the smoke in me.

“When I cough, you see the black.”

Mr Ogbeide later told the PA news agency he did not see any water sprinklers in the building, but did hear a fire alarm.

Another resident living near the building said he heard people “screaming” as the incident unfolded.

Ahmed, 44, of Kemp Road, which is a few hundred yards from the property, told PA: “When I woke up, I saw the fire engines, the helicopters and obviously the smoke everywhere.

“People were screaming.”

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said the LFB has declared a major incident to allow the service to focus its resources on the fire.

He continued: “The building has a number of fire safety issues known to London Fire Brigade.

“A full simultaneous evacuation of the building was immediately carried out and a significant search and rescue operation is under way.”

“The Brigade has stood up full strategic arrangements to deal with the incident and a rest centre has been set up at Beacontree Health and Leisure Centre.

“LFB officers are stationed at the rest centre to support residents,” he added.

Local MP Margaret Mullane said the fire had resulted in “minimal” injuries because of the swift response of the emergency services.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Dagenham and Rainham MP wrote: “Terrible scenes in Dagenham this morning as @LondonFire tackle the blaze at Freshwater Rd.

“Thanks to their rapid response injury was minimal. I will be visiting the rescue centre today to see what help and support I can offer the residents and businesses who have lost everything.”

At around 7.30am, the fire service said the blaze was producing heavy smoke and advised local residents to keep windows and doors closed

New drones are being deployed to tackle the blaze, along with 210ft (64m) and 105ft (32m) turntable ladders that are being used as vantage points to assess the scene and to douse the flames with water from above, Mr Roe said.

Crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and surrounding fire stations are in attendance at the scene, while Freshwater Road remains closed to traffic.

The LFB are urging people to avoid the area where possible.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.