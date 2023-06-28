Hundreds of patients die on same day as trust discharge, report finds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of patients died on the same day as being discharged from a trust specialising in mental health and learning disability care, an independent review has revealed.

The way in which Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) records deaths was looked at by professional services firm Grant Thornton on behalf of the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex and NHS Norfolk and Waveney integrated care boards (ICBs).

The review was based on data recorded by the trust between April 2019 and October 2022, which was collected by Grant Thornton between November 2022 and January 2023.

The findings revealed 1,953 patients had died within one month of being discharged, including 278 patients whose death was on the same day.

The report said: “Given the number of patients who die within a month of discharge, more work is needed to understand this cohort, ensure this data is accurate and act on any learning.

“The trust is currently working with GPs through Primary Care Networks to try to improve the capture of cause of death to inform this insight.”

Data also found that out of 3,261 patients, 37% had a discharge date recorded after their date of death.

The majority of people were in old-age psychiatry or adult mental illness specialities, and 2,699 of them were aged over 65.

It shows very clearly that there are significant improvements required to be assured in future about the trust’s mortality data ICB chiefs

Grant Thornton’s report said it was “unable to provide assurance over the mortality data reported at the trust”.

It added that the data management process was unclear, with multiple systems used, while the reporting of mortality to internal and external audiences was inconsistent.

Members of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk have been calling for a public inquiry into NSFT since last year.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report published in February 2023 said the trust requires improvement. The ruling was based on inspections carried out last September and November.

Ed Garratt and Tracey Bleakley, respective chief executives of the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex and NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICBs, said: “On behalf of all system partners, our thoughts are with those family and friends who have lost their loved ones and may feel distressed by this review.

“The review was commissioned with the full cooperation of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust to ensure that we can improve the collection, processing and reporting of data that related to people being cared for by the trust as an inpatient and in community settings and within six months of discharge.

“It shows very clearly that there are significant improvements required to be assured in future about the trust’s mortality data.”

Grant Thornton said the NSFT has been working with NHS England since September 2022 to improve its processes.