Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party

The Spice Girls reunited for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party which saw celebrity appearances from the likes of Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek.

The 1990s girl group, comprised of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Victoria, were seen dancing to their hit song Stop, which was released in 1998.

Victoria’s husband, former England footballer David Beckham, posted a video to Instagram of the fivesome performing the song as he gleefully looked on.

Victoria also posted the video to her social media and wrote: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!I love you all so much!”

The fashion designer, known as Posh Spice, reunited with her bandmates at the party, which was reported to have taken place at Oswald’s private members club in Mayfair, with celebrities including Cruise and Hayek photographed outside the London address.

Other celebrities who were snapped arriving and exiting the party include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, Gordon Ramsay, Marc Anthony, who is godfather to Posh and Beck’s son Cruz, and Eva Longoria, who is godmother to their daughter Harper.

Prior to the celebrations, Victoria posted to Instagram to say that she felt “so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone” and added that she was grateful for the “unconditional love and support” of her husband David.

On April 17, the day of her milestone birthday, Victoria received online messages from David, her children, Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo, as well as her old bandmates.

David wrote: “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built.”

The Spice Girls reunited in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics and in 2019 for a world tour which Victoria did not attend.

The girl group’s debut single Wannabe was released in 1996 and after two years at the top of the charts Horner, aka Ginger Spice, shocked the world when she left in 1998, citing “differences between us”.

In December 2000, the rest of the group went their separate ways, announcing an indefinite hiatus.

In 2023 Victoria’s life with David was explored in a four-part Netflix documentary series, which also addressed his rise to fame as a footballer and the speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

It was recently announced that Harper Collins will publish a story about the couple titled The House Of Beckham: Money, Sex And Power, written by former BBC Panorama reporter Tom Bower.