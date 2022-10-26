Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lord Blunkett urges Labour to prepare skills ‘revolution’

A new national taskforce should form part of efforts to trigger a ‘revolution’ in skills, former education secretary David Blunkett has said.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 26 October 2022 11:44
Lord Blunkett has made fresh recommendations to Labour in a new report on skills (Ben Birchall/PA)
Lord Blunkett has made fresh recommendations to Labour in a new report on skills (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

A new national taskforce should form part of efforts to trigger a “revolution” in learning and skills, former Labour education secretary David Blunkett has said.

The call is one of a number of recommendations from Labour’s council of skills advisers, led by Lord Blunkett, and could inform a slate of policies if Sir Keir Starmer’s party gains power after the next general election.

The idea of a national skills taskforce, inspired by a former New Labour policy, comes alongside calls for a shake-up of the careers service as well as a new apprenticeship and learning levy.

The taskforce would include large and small employers, trade union representatives, government officials and higher education staff, according to the new report.

In advance of Labour's victory at the next general election, it is recommended that the Shadow Cabinet should begin preparation for building a National Skills Taskforce

Lord Blunkett

Recommended

Lord Blunkett said that the document, which includes 24 separate recommendations, sets out “nothing short of a revolution in meeting the skills needs of the nation”.

Elsewhere, the report also calls for a new National Curriculum Authority to reshape the curriculum “free from party political interference” as well as a reform of the exam and assessment system.

Lord Blunkett said the report “addresses the immediate pressures of the moment, but it also offers a social democratic solution to the challenges of the future, including the rapidly increasing impact of artificial intelligence and robotics, re-equipping the nation for the economy of tomorrow”.

He added: “This comprehensive analysis of what is currently wrong with the approach to learning and skills for economic recovery, along with detailed consultation, has led to a whole series of proposals laid out in the report, which, if adopted by an incoming Labour government, could transform Britain’s competitiveness, productivity, and therefore the chance of sustainable growth.”

The report, the culmination of a process that began at the end of 2021, is also critical of the record of the Conservatives after over a decade in power in the area of skills and learning, accusing the Government of “neglect” and having left the UK economy in “dire straits”.

Labour will consider the proposals in the coming months but Lord Blunkett urged the party to begin preparing now to take over from the Tories.

“In advance of Labour’s victory at the next general election, it is recommended that the Shadow Cabinet should begin preparation for building a National Skills Taskforce, and undertake crosscutting work, sponsored by forward-looking businesses, foundations and academic institutions,” the report says.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in