Security guard accused of spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin

A security guard at the British embassy in Berlin who is suspected of spying for Russia has been extradited to the UK and is to appear in court charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act, Scotland Yard has said.

David Smith, 57, is accused of collecting information from the embassy and intending to pass it to a foreign state.

One of the nine offences, which were allegedly committed between October 2020 and last August, relates to allegations he passed information to a person he believed was a representative of the Russian state, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Smith was arrested by German police on August 10 last year.

He was flown from Germany on Wednesday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “David Smith has been charged with nine offences contrary to the Official Secrets Act.

“He is accused of seven offences of collecting information with the intent of sending it to the Russian authorities, one of attempting communication and one of providing information to a person he believed was a member of the Russian authorities.

“After reviewing the case and authorising charges, we obtained an extradition warrant and worked closely with our German counterparts in order to bring Mr Smith back to the UK.”