Declan Donnelly ‘heartbroken’ after death of his brother Father Dermott age 55

Declan Donnelly has said he is “heartbroken” following the death of his brother, Father Dermott Donnelly, at the age of 55.

The diocese of Hexham and Newcastle announced the news on Friday that the Catholic priest had died peacefully in hospital that afternoon following a short illness.

TV star Declan, 46, wrote on Twitter: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated DD.”

In 2015, Fr Dermott officiated the wedding of his brother to Ali Astall in Newcastle in a star-studded ceremony.

A statement from Hexham and Newcastle diocese said: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly, who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.

“This has come as a great shock to all of us.

“Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Fr Dermott recently celebrated his 30th anniversary of service to his parish and community, where he was best known for his work with young people and youth ministry.

He was a member of the clergy for St Joseph’s Church in Stanley, County Durham.

Hexham and Newcastle Bishop Robert Byrne said “he will be sorely missed for his energy, enthusiasm and ability to engage with all who met him”.

Father Dermott Donnelly officiated at the wedding of his brother Declan to Ali Astall (PA) (PA Archive)

He added: “This is particularly true in his work with young people and youth ministry in the Diocese – bringing many disadvantaged and dispirited young people to Christ.

“He truly lived his faith, and in doing so gave so much to others.

“It is with great gratitude that we will remember him and all he selflessly gave.”

Bishop Robert noted that as Fr Dermott was born and bred within the Hexham and Newcastle diocese he, and his extended family, were well known to the local community.

He added: “Our prayers and condolences should go out to those who will be grieving so strongly at this moment.”

Stanley, Dipton & Byermoor Catholic Parishes﻿ also shared the news and asked for parishioners to “pray for the repose of his soul”.

The group announced on Thursday that Fr Dermott was “extremely unwell” in hospital and had requested prayers for him.

A similar message was posted on the Facebook page of Pontop Partnership – a group of 10 Catholic parishes in the diocese of Hexham and Newcastle.

Following the news of his death, those who had known him and worked with him shared an outpouring of fond tributes to social media.

In 2014, he featured on Songs Of Praise alongside CBBC’s Hacker T Dog to answer questions about the church that CBBC viewers had sent in.

St. Joseph’s Church in Stanley will be holding a gathering at 6pm on July 8 to pray for Fr Dermott.