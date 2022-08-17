Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The driest weather for decades has forced the relaxation of strict environmental rules allowing farmers to make it easier to feed and graze their animals, the Government has announced.

The temporary changes mean farmers will have the option to relax the guidelines in their agri-environment scheme agreements and make it easier to feed livestock.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the changes come in immediately and will last until the end of the year.

Defra is relaxing environmental rules (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

It will mean farmers who are part of the Countryside Stewardship or Environmental Stewardship schemes will be able to cut or graze additional areas of land to help ease shortages of bedding, fodder, grazing or forage crops.

Buffer strips and field corner will also be able to be cut early following the changes.

Forage crops are also being affected as less silage is made and farmers are feeding stocks to their livestock now instead of saving them for the winter months.

The changes are being made as the Environment Agency declared drought status for large parts of England.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We are better prepared than ever before for these unprecedented dry conditions, but many farmers are concerned about water supplies and the impact on their crops and livestock.

“We are therefore introducing temporary easements on agri-environment schemes to give them the flexibility to respond.”

Defra said it was continuing to assess the impact of the dry weather and was considering taking further measures in the coming weeks.