More than a third of drivers nervous when overtaking lorries – survey

Department for Transport figures show 216 people were killed in collisions involving HGVs in Britain in 2021.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 01 March 2023 07:44
A survey found overtaking lorries while driving can make many motorists nervous (Clynt Garnham Transportation/Alamy/PA)
A survey found overtaking lorries while driving can make many motorists nervous (Clynt Garnham Transportation/Alamy/PA)

More than a third (36%) of people admit to feeling nervous overtaking lorries while driving, a survey has found.

The same proportion of respondents to the poll of 2,000 British adults commissioned by National Highways said they do not know how many blind spots heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) have.

Lorries are fitted with additional mirrors to aid visibility, but they do not eliminate blind spots at the front, rear and each side of the vehicle.

National Highways, the Government-owned company responsible for England’s motorways and major A-roads, has launched a campaign to boost awareness of the areas lorry drivers cannot see.

Department for Transport figures show 216 people were killed in collisions involving HGVs in Britain in 2021.

Road safety minister Richard Holden said: “We have some of the safest roads in the world, but we are not complacent and are always looking at ways to make them safer.

“Making motorists aware of HGV blind spots will help prevent road collisions and support our ambitions of building a safer road network.”

National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said: “Safety is our number one priority and we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe when driving.

“Our advice to motorists overtaking a HGV is simple: avoid tailgating the HGV when considering an overtaking manoeuvre, and as the Highway Code states, do so quickly and safely to avoid staying in an area of limited visibility.”

– The survey was conducted by research company ICM in February.

