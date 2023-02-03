Irish national debt stands at 44,000 euro per person, figures show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland’s national debt now stands at 44,000 euro per person in the country, one of the highest per capita debt burdens in the world.

The Department of Finance published figures on Friday that show Ireland’s public debt increased to 226 billion euro at the end of last year.

This is up 11% from 203 billion euro before the Covid-19 pandemic, when the debt per capita stood at 41,300 euro.

The national debt now stands at 86% of Ireland’s gross national income, which is down from pre-pandemic levels.

The war in Ukraine and the associated energy price shock have induced a cost-of-living crisis, placing renewed pressure on the State’s fiscal position Michael McGrath, minister for finance

On Friday, the Department of Finance published its sixth annual report on public debt in Ireland, which found that Ireland’s level of indebtedness remains high.

It warned of “significant risks” to the public finances in the years ahead, with both immediate and medium-term challenges pressuring the state’s fiscal position, and “clear vulnerabilities” due to dependence on corporation tax.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the increase in public indebtedness was “unavoidable” due to the pandemic, and warned of the challenges Ireland faces that will result in “large costs”.

“The war in Ukraine and the associated energy price shock have induced a cost-of-living crisis, placing renewed pressure on the State’s fiscal position,” he said.

“We face these challenges with elevated debt levels; Ireland continues to have one of the highest per capita debt ratios in the developed world.

“Several structural features of Ireland’s debt, with the majority of debt locked in at fixed prices and relatively long maturities, insulate us somewhat from the changing interest rate environment brought about by these shocks.

“Nevertheless, the re-financing of our existing debt over the medium-term will most likely lead to increased debt servicing costs, the first call on the public finances.

“Looking ahead, Government is also aware of the major challenges on the horizon. The need to finance an ambitious infrastructural plan, as well as shifting demographics and the transition of economic activity to carbon-neutrality, will impose large costs on the public finances.

“Additionally, the public finances are vulnerable to a shock to corporation tax receipts or to the multinational sector in Ireland generally, which could potentially result in a very large deficit.”

“It is essential that the public finances stand ready to deal with these challenges. This report underlines the need for prudent management of debt and the re-building of our fiscal buffers.

“Government is committed to cultivating a dynamic and sustainable economy, while ensuring our ability to meet the fiscal challenges that lay before and ahead of us.”