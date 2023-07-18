Irish father and son die on holiday in Turkey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Irish man and his son have died while on holiday in Turkey, it is understood.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the case, but would not provide any further details.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance,” a spokesman said.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”