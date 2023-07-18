Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Irish father and son die on holiday in Turkey

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance in the case.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Tuesday 18 July 2023 12:03
Officials have confirmed they are aware of the incident (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Officials have confirmed they are aware of the incident (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Archive)

An Irish man and his son have died while on holiday in Turkey, it is understood.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the case, but would not provide any further details.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance,” a spokesman said.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in