More than 5,000 NI children set to spend Christmas in temporary accommodation

More than 5,000 children in Northern Ireland are set to spend this Christmas living in temporary accommodation.

It has emerged that in November there were 5,378 children in temporary accommodation, including 3,385 who were aged nine and under.

The number represents a 121% increase since January 2019, when just over 2,433 children were living in temporary accommodation.

In total, some 4,908 households were recorded as living in temporary accommodation in November, more than double the 2,065 recorded in 2019.

Meanwhile, between April and September, 8,250 households presented to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive as homeless.

Belfast recorded the highest rate of presentations with 7.5 presentations per 1,000 people (2,597 presentations in total between April and September).

The capital was followed by Derry City and Strabane Council (960 presentations) which had a rate of 6.4 and Mid and East Antrim Council area at 4.8.

Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, said the figures are shocking.

“In the run-up to the festive season, it should shock us all that more than 5,300 children are spending Christmas in temporary accommodation,” she said.

“I know that homelessness services who provide accommodation and support will do their very best to make this a happy time and ensure that no one goes without. However, understandably, what families really want is a home of their own.

“Sadly, for many experiencing homelessness, having a place of their own is becoming an aspiration.”

Ms McCrudden said the rising numbers needing temporary accommodation can be directly linked to the severe shortage of housing generally and social housing more specifically.

“The main reason for families and single people presenting as homeless to the Housing Executive is that their current accommodation is not suitable for a variety of reasons including disability, financial difficulty, violence and overcrowding,” she said.

“Other significant factors include breakdowns in sharing arrangements and loss of rented accommodation – which is becoming more frequent as many tenants struggle to meet rising rental costs.

“In recent months, the Minister for Communities has announced a range of positive measures including the publication of a housing supply strategy and his intention for a specific allocation for homelessness prevention.

“Homelessness is solvable. If we are to turn the curve on homelessness, we need to increase housing supply and affordability – including tackling issues of poverty.

“We need long-term, committed investment in housing provision, in homelessness prevention and funding for key interventions to support people at the right time and in the right place.”

Deirdre Canavan, senior services manager at homelessness charity Depaul, has called for government to take radical action.

“Today’s publication lays bare the heart breaking reality that thousands of children will be homeless this Christmas in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“It is something we sadly see day in and day out in our services and we have felt for a long time that the situation was worsening – these disheartening numbers are not a huge surprise for us.

“Between the failure to meet build targets for social homes, the lack of affordability in the private rental sector, and increased cost-of- living pressures on households, there has been something of a ‘perfect storm’ created over the last few years which has pushed many more families into temporary accommodation.

“And whilst we were encouraged to see the publication of the Housing Supply Strategy earlier this week, there needs to be urgent cross-departmental action to make plans like these a reality. We have to draw a line in the sand on what is acceptable and reverse the trend heading into 2025.”