Woman dies in helicopter landing incident
A woman in her 80s has died after an incident involving a coastguard helicopter landing at a hospital.
Devon and Cornwall Police said two members of the public are thought to have been injured as the helicopter landed at a helipad at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth on Friday.
One person is being treated for their injuries and remains in hospital, while the second, a local woman in her 80s, has since died.
Devon and Cornwall Police said on Twitter: “One person has died and another remains in hospital following an incident that has taken place today on the grounds of Derriford Hospital, involving a HM Coastguard helicopter.
“An initial investigation is being conducted by Devon and Cornwall Police.”
HM Coastguard has been contacted for comment.
