New year plans ‘ruined’ as Eurostar services blocked by flooded tunnel

Eurostar services from London have been cancelled “until the end of the day” as heavy rain and strong winds threaten to spoil people’s new year plans.

No high-speed services will run between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International today because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded.

One disgruntled traveller said she had seen “lots of people crying” at the station as cancellations were revealed.

The flooding is also disrupting Southeastern Railway trains which run on the route, the operator said.

Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, apologised to customers for the impact to their travel plans.

Posting on X, Southeastern Railway said: “We will be running no highspeed services for the entirety of today due to flooding in the tunnels at Ebbsfleet.

“No trains will run between Ashford and St Pancras, or between Gravesend and St Pancras. Please use alternative routes.”

Two newlyweds visiting from New York said their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris are “ruined” due to the Eurostar travel chaos.

Nicole Carrera, 29, and her husband Christopher, 31, were due to catch a train from London St Pancras International to Paris on Saturday morning but it was cancelled due to flooding.

They have had to rebook for a 2.30pm outbound train on Sunday, scuppering their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at the theme park and leaving them out of pocked for a non-refundable hotel booked in Paris for Saturday evening.

Ms Carrera, who works for cosmetics firm L’Oréal, told the PA news agency: “We actually got married in October and we had this trip planned before we got engaged.

“So we’ve been in London since Wednesday and we wanted to leave today because we were actually supposed to go to Disney Paris tomorrow for New Year’s Eve.

“So obviously those plans our ruined because now we won’t get into Paris tomorrow until about 6pm. So we’re just going to walk around the city (Paris) tomorrow when we get there and finally get to our hotel. It’s just one of those things.”

Christina David, 25, and Georgina Benyamin, 26, from Sydney, have been travelling in Europe for about three weeks and their planned final stop is Paris, where they hope to spend New Year’s Eve and day before flying home on January 7.

They were supposed to catch the 7.30am train from London St Pancras International to Paris and “freaked out” when they were told it was cancelled.

Ms Benyamin said: “Now we have to book a hotel to stay for the night here”, as Ms David added: “We’ve got nowhere to stay”.

Ms David said: “We paid for an expensive hotel with an Eiffel Tower view.” Ms Benyamin added: “We travelled Europe on a budget and then like once we hit New Year’s we’re going to go hard, watch Paris light up, I don’t think that’s going to happen… I’m going to cry.”

She said she felt “frustrated, angry, sad.” Ms David added: “There were lots of people crying… we don’t know where to go, we have nowhere to stay.” Ms Benyamin said their “New Year’s plans are cancelled.”

“We booked another train for tomorrow, we’re just hoping that one doesn’t get cancelled as well because otherwise we’re actually f*****, we don’t know what to do. As long as we get to Paris that’s what matters, to get our flight home,” Ms David said.

Elsewhere, there was major disruption to Thameslink services through London and across the South East due to “a shortage of train crew” which will continue into Sunday, the operator said.

Speed restrictions will be put in place on the West Highland Lines from 10am today until 9am tomorrow due to the forecast, Network Rail Scotland said.

Strong wind gusts are also on the way as parts of the UK brace for snowy weather and travel disruption during the last weekend of the year.

A warning for rain and snow has been issued for much of Scotland on Saturday.

The warning is in place from 8am until midnight on Saturday, with up to 25mm of rain forecast at lower levels.

A period of sleet and snow, turning to rain, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said it will be a “difficult day to travel”.

He added: “It’s going to be another unsettled day. We’ve got heavy rain moving across the north west of the country, with snow falling in higher areas of Scotland.

“Rain will move across the rest of the UK tonight.

“We’re likely to see gusts of 50mph in Wales and southern England, with the most exposed areas getting wind speeds of 65-75mph. There could be some road closures if branches come off trees.”