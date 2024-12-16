Old Firm cup final disorder ‘completely and utterly unacceptable’, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Disorder before the Old Firm game on Sunday was “completely and utterly unacceptable”, First Minister John Swinney said.

Videos on social media have shown hundreds of fans running along Argyle Street in Glasgow ahead of the League Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic, with police using batons on the crowds.

The force also reported missiles being thrown at officers resulting in one being injured, but Mr Swinney insisted police had the situation “under control”.

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit in Paisley on Monday, Mr Swinney said: “There was a completely and utterly unacceptable level of violence from a small minority of football fans involved in the game yesterday.

“It caused fear and alarm for people who were quite happily going about their Christmas shopping in the centre of Glasgow and it should not, in any circumstances, have taken place.”

The two clubs have the responsibility, the First Minister added, to “take account of the behaviour of their fans”.

Police were forced to invoke special powers which lowers the bar for members of the public to be stopped and searched within the city’s east end, south side and into parts of South Lanarkshire on Sunday.

“Police Scotland had the situation entirely well and comprehensively policed,” he said, warning of repercussions for those involved.

“There will, of course, be consequential action as a result of these incidents, which is a matter for Police Scotland, but fundamentally, this type of behaviour is unacceptable, it’s a minority of fans that are involved and it should not be tolerated.”

Police have said inquiries are ongoing in relation to the disorder, which saw a 26-year-old man taken to hospital after a serious assault and also included the smashing of windows at a pub on Howard Street, but no arrests have been made in relation to the city centre violence, the force said.

“We dealt with a number of incidents in Glasgow city centre involving individuals engaging in disorder and violence,” said Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan, of Police Scotland.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to identify those who were involved and we will take appropriate action against them. I urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us.

“I want to make it clear that the use of weapons and violence will not be tolerated and retrospective inquiries are being carried out.

“We are following a number of lines of investigation, including reviewing CCTV and footage on social media.

“I would like to thank the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day.”