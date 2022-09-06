Dominic Raab out of Government after criticising Liz Truss’s tax plans
The justice secretary was the first known causality of the new Prime Minister’s Cabinet reshuffle.
Dominic Raab was swiftly kicked out of the Cabinet as the deputy prime minister became the first causality of Liz Truss’s reshuffle after she entered No 10.
The new Prime Minister headed to her House of Commons office to begin the shake-up straight after giving her first speech in Downing Street on Tuesday.
Mr Raab, who was justice secretary as well as second in command to Boris Johnson, had backed Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race and had called her tax plans an “electoral suicide note”.
The MP for Esher and Walton announced he would be supporting the Government from the backbenches.
“Thanks to the brilliant MoJ (Ministry of Justice) team for all their hard work over the last year.
“Good luck to the new PM and her team,” Mr Raab tweeted.
“I look forward to supporting the Government from the backbenches.”
