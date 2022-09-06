Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dominic Raab out of Government after criticising Liz Truss’s tax plans

The justice secretary was the first known causality of the new Prime Minister’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Sam Blewett
Tuesday 06 September 2022 18:01
Dominic Raab was returning to the backbenches (James Manning/PA)
Dominic Raab was returning to the backbenches (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Dominic Raab was swiftly kicked out of the Cabinet as the deputy prime minister became the first causality of Liz Truss’s reshuffle after she entered No 10.

The new Prime Minister headed to her House of Commons office to begin the shake-up straight after giving her first speech in Downing Street on Tuesday.

Mr Raab, who was justice secretary as well as second in command to Boris Johnson, had backed Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race and had called her tax plans an “electoral suicide note”.

The MP for Esher and Walton announced he would be supporting the Government from the backbenches.

Recommended

“Thanks to the brilliant MoJ (Ministry of Justice) team for all their hard work over the last year.

“Good luck to the new PM and her team,” Mr Raab tweeted.

“I look forward to supporting the Government from the backbenches.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in