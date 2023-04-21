Raab quits as Sunak’s deputy after inquiry criticises his intimidating conduct

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dominic Raab has resigned as deputy prime minister after a damning bullying inquiry found he acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials.

Adam Tolley KC’s investigation published on Friday also concluded Mr Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary.

Mr Raab’s conduct in the department had a “significant adverse effect” on one colleague and he was also found to have been “intimidating” to staff by criticising “utterly useless” work while he was justice secretary.

Rishi Sunak, who had spent the night agonising over whether to sack his key ally, accepted Mr Raab’s resignation on Friday morning with “great sadness”.

Mr Raab, who also quit as justice secretary, went down swinging, criticising the “Kafkaesque saga” and accusing “committed officials” of trying to force him out of the Cabinet.