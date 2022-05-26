Midwife who led Shrewsbury maternity scandal probe to chair Nottingham review

A senior midwife who led an investigation into the UK’s biggest maternity scandal has been appointed as chair of an independent review into failings at another problem-hit NHS trust.

Some 100 mothers previously wrote to Health Secretary Sajid Javid to criticise the thematic review of maternity incidents at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) and called for Donna Ockenden to be put in charge.

On Thursday, NHS England apologised to families for the delay in appointing Ms Ockenden as chair of the review.

Donna Ockenden has been appointed the chair of a review into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (Emma Coles/PA) (PA Archive)

The families affected by failings at the trust said the appointment is a “significant step towards restoring confidence in Nottingham maternity services”.

“We are confident that she will conduct a robust review to ensure the scale of failings at NUH are recognised and essential improvements are made,” a statement on behalf of the families said.

Mr Javid said he was looking forward to seeing the new chair’s recommendations for urgent improvements.

In a statement after her appointment, Ms Ockenden said: “We already know that improvements to maternity care need to be made across the country and families in Nottingham have been through experiences that no family should ever have to go through.”