Man found murdered in Dorset named by police

A man found murdered in Dorset has been named as Edward Reeve.

The seriously injured body of Mr Reeve, 35, was found by police in Christchurch on Tuesday, leading to the launch of a murder investigation.

On Friday Dorset Police said a 16-year-old was assisting detectives with their inquiries.

Police are still asking anyone who was in the Heath Road area of Christchurch between Saturday and Tuesday, and saw “any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary”, to contact them.

Detectives are also asking any residents in the Heath Road vicinity with home CCTV systems or dashcam footage from vehicles that were in the area during the timeframe to check their film.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the major crime investigation team, said: “We are continuing to support Edward’s family and keep them updated with our investigation, which remains ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who knew Edward to please come forward as they may have important information to assist our investigation.

“Our appeal also still stands for residents and motorists in the area of Heath Road to please check any CCTV systems or dashcam footage from Saturday 1 January to Tuesday 4 January 2022 and to report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed during this time period.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out inquiries and can be approached by members of the community with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers and quoting occurrence number 55220001688.