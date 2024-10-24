Woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after care home deaths released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A 60-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three people died at a care home has been released under investigation.

Dorset Police said they received a report at 7.16am on Wednesday regarding three residents – two men, aged 74 and 91, and an 86-year-old woman – who were found dead at Gainsborough Care Home in Ulwell Road, Swanage.

Seven people were taken to hospital as a precaution and are not in a serious condition, Dorset Police added.

Other residents from the address were evacuated to a location where they could receive appropriate care.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained and detectives are still exploring possible carbon monoxide poisoning as the primary line of inquiry. There is no wider risk to the community, the force said.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, the force said the 60-year-old local woman who was arrested had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The arrest was made to enable the force to establish whether there were any actions or omissions that are believed to be grossly negligent, and inquiries will continue into this, police added.

Gas distribution company SGN – which said it owns and operates all of the pipes underground and up until the gas meter – said it completed safety checks and there has been no gas leak involving its network.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Earlier this evening, we completed our safety checks at the Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage and can confirm there has been no gas leak involving our network.

“We’d like to assure the community that the mains gas network in their local area is sound. If anyone smells gas, they should call the National Gas Emergency Number on 0800 111 999.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The thoughts of the investigation team and wider force remain with the loved ones of those who tragically died.

“We are continuing to gather as much information as possible to give us a full picture of events during the morning of Wednesday October 23 2024. This involves liaising with experts from partner agencies to understand the circumstances, and this work will take some time to be carried out.

“Members of the public can expect to see a large multi-agency presence continue in the area over the coming days to enable us to conduct detailed inquiries. Our local officers will remain in the area to provide support.

“This tragic incident will have a significant impact on the community in Swanage. The care, compassion and respect that has been shown so far is commendable and we hope this continues over the coming days as our investigation progresses.”

Dorset Council said all 44 residents had been “moved to temporary care home placements either in other Agincare care homes, care homes in both the Bournemouth and Christchurch and Poole or Dorset Council areas or hospital settings” by Wednesday evening.

A police cordon remained outside the home on Thursday morning, with police tape on the hedges and officers standing outside.

Forensics, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service’s hazard and welfare unit and two Health and Safety Executive workers arrived at the scene on Thursday.

Janet White, 84, a retired magistrate who lives near the care home, said the incident was “devastating”.

She said: “It’s been very upsetting for people around here. The care home has links throughout the community.

“In my own case, my husband was cared for at home by Agincare and I have nothing but praise for them.”

Gainsborough Care Home is run by Agincare and had been caring for 48 residents, all elderly and some with dementia.

“Something like this, when it happens where you live, is devastating for everyone,” Ms White added.

George Manning, who has lived near the care home for several years, said: “We’ve never had any concerns about the place before.

“We were staggered when we saw what was happening yesterday with all the emergency vehicles, and then to hear someone had been arrested was shocking.

“I imagine it’s going to be a big investigation before they get to the bottom of it.”

Maggie O’Neill, who lives nearby, volunteered to help at All Saints Church in Swanage after discovering care home residents had been evacuated.

She said she later found out she knew one of the people taken to hospital following the incident.

“I knew someone that was taken to hospital, but I know nothing,” she said.

“She’s OK now, she has dementia. I think her family were able to go: they’re very supportive.”

The 76-year-old said she was one of the first people at All Saints Church, where the care home residents were taken.

“I was told by our dog walker people were being wheeled down so I quickly put my clothes on and went to help. I talked to the residents and served them tea.

“The atmosphere was tense.

“A few family members turned up, but there were a lot of volunteers, at least 20.”

The Rev Jo Levasier said: “One of the bereaved families were at the church yesterday, they’re local to the area in Swanage.

“At this point, we’re finding out if people want additional support and then we’ll give them what they need.”

Chris Moreton, 75, community response officer for Dorset Council, said the community has responded incredibly following the deaths.

Mr Moreton said the council has designated “rest centres” in place for when emergencies happen in the local area.

“We have a number of centres within Swanage that can respond to emergency events,” he said.

He said All Saints Church is one of those centres.