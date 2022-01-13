Rees-Mogg ‘wrong’ to call Douglas Ross a lightweight, says former MSP

Jacob Rees-Mogg was “wrong” to describe Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross as a lightweight, a former MSP has said, as a split looms in the party.

Mr Ross called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit after he admitted attending a lockdown gathering in the Downing Street garden.

On Wednesday, the Leader of the House of Commons hit out at the Scottish leader, describing him during an appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight programme as “quite a lightweight figure” in the party.

Jacob's got this wrong - I don't agree with anything that Jacob said about this matter Adam Tomkins, Scottish Conservatives

Former MSP Adam Tomkins said Mr Rees-Mogg was “wrong” to make such comments – which he described as “very rude and dismissive”, adding that some “serious thinking” will need to be done in Scotland about the links between the parties on either side of the border.

“There’s a ‘Save Boris’ operation going on at the moment, which you would expect Jacob Rees-Mogg to be… at the head of. That explains why Jacob Rees-Mogg was very rude and dismissive about Douglas yesterday,” Mr Tomkins said on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

“Douglas is a man of principle and a man of steel, and he will lead the Scottish Conservatives in the direction he thinks he needs to lead them in order to secure that credible fighting voice for centre-right ideas in Scottish politics.”

Mr Tomkins, who quit Holyrood last year but remains a major figure in the Scottish party, hinted at a growing schism between Holyrood and Westminster and a possible shift in the relationship between the two parties.

The Scottish Conservative Party have a range of really important, substantive ideas to bring to the table in Scotland about economic policy and about social policy, and they are being drowned out because of the pantomime of the politics of Boris Johnson Adam Tomkins, Scottish Conservatives

“I think there will always be ties but I think that Douglas and his team need to do some deep and serious thinking about exactly what the nature of those ties should be,” he said.

“All of the bad days the Scottish Tories have in Holyrood are not caused by the Scottish Tories in Holyrood, they are caused by events 400 miles south. And they need to reflect on that.”

Almost all of the Scottish Tory MSPs have publicly supported Mr Ross’s call for the Prime Minister to resign.