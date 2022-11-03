Downing Street defends Home Secretary’s use of helicopter during Kent visit
According to defence analysts writing for the UK Defence Journal, a Chinook costs about £3,500 per hour to fly.
Downing Street has defended the Home Secretary’s use of a military helicopter during her visit to Kent.
Suella Braverman arrived at the Manston migrant holding centre near Ramsgate on Thursday in a Chinook helicopter, having earlier visited Dover to view the Western Jet Foil immigration facility and meet the Coastguard.
The distance between Dover and Manston is about 20 miles by road and could take around 40 minutes to drive.
According to defence analysts writing for the UK Defence Journal, a Chinook costs about £3,500 per hour to fly.
The helicopter’s maximum speed is 302km per hour (about 187mph), according to its manufacturer, Boeing.
This suggests the journey by air, depending on speed and the route taken between the locations, could have taken around ten minutes and as little as six minutes, according to PA news agency analysis.
A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Home Secretary was in Dover to receive an update on operations on the ground.
“That obviously involved operations in the Channel.
“She travelled on a military aircraft to see the area of operations at sea.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.