Sunak to address public from Downing Street about ‘need to protect’ democracy

Rishi Sunak will make a public address from Downing Street on Friday evening, his aides have confirmed.

The Prime Minister spent the day in Scotland, giving a speech to the Scottish Conservative conference in the afternoon.

Shortly after the Conservative leader had finished taking questions from party members in Aberdeen, No 10 confirmed he would be travelling immediately to London where he intends to make public remarks.

“The Prime Minister’s address will touch on recent events, including in Parliament last week, and the need to protect our democratic processes,” Downing Street said in a statement.

While in Scotland, Mr Sunak urged voters to stick with the Tories at the next general election.

He argued that his party was “starting to deliver” and used his standard attack line that putting Labour into power would “take the UK back to square one”.

A contest to elect a new UK government is widely expected to take place this year, with an election legally having to be held by January 2025.

The Tories are well behind Labour in opinion polls, with some putting Sir Keir Starmer’s party as much as 20 points in front.