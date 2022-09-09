Jump to content
Two children dead after car fire in Co Westmeath

A woman is also being treated for serious injuries.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 09 September 2022 19:41
Garda remain at the scene of a car fire in Co Westmeath in which two children were killed (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two children have died in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

At approximately 4pm on Friday, gardai and emergency services attended the fire in the Multyfarnham area.

A woman was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A boy was taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.

The remains of a girl were also discovered.

Officers are still at the scene.

