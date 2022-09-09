Two children dead after car fire in Co Westmeath

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two children have died in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

At approximately 4pm on Friday, gardai and emergency services attended the fire in the Multyfarnham area.

A woman was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A boy was taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.

The remains of a girl were also discovered.

Officers are still at the scene.