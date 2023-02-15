Eight people arrested after major drugs bust in Dublin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eight people have been arrested and suspected cocaine and cash has been seized in a major drugs bust in Dublin.

An estimated 40kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of 2.8 million euro, thousands of euro in cash, and drug mixing equipment was seized after a premises in the capital was searched.

Gardai said two vehicles were intercepted in the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas after 11am on Tuesday.

A planned search of a business premises in the Long Mile Road area was carried out with the help of the Garda Dog Unit and two Divisional Drug Units.

Suspected cocaine, more than 2,000 canisters of nitric oxide and 78,000 euro in cash was recovered during the operation.

A hydraulic drugs press, a quantity of mixing agent, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and several communications devices were also seized.

Seven men and a woman, in their late 20s to early 50s, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and were detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Garda stations in Dublin.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “Today’s operation and substantial seizure of cocaine has shown An Garda Síochana is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities.”

The operation was carried out by Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force as part of Operation Tara, which aims to protect communities from illicit substances.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardai said.