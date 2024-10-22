Murder probe police search former family home of missing Kyran Durnin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Detectives investigating the suspected murder of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin in Ireland are searching his former family home, police have confirmed.

Officers began their search of the property in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Tuesday morning.

The house, where new tenants unconnected to the investigation now live, was taken into possession by Irish police after they were granted an order by the District Court.

Last week, An Garda Siochana confirmed they had launched a murder investigation.

Kyran was reported missing from his home in Drogheda on August 30.

Speaking outside Dundalk garda station, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern said officers have taken possession of a private house in Emer Terrace.

“The purpose of these searches are to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran’s current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran,” Mr McGovern said.

“The house is known to have been Kyran’s family home for a period of years up to May 2024.

“I must emphasise that the current tenants of this house are not connected in any way with Kyran or his disappearance.

“An Garda Siochana can confirm that Kyran was a student in a local national school, here in Dundalk, up to approximately the end of the 2021/2022 primary school year.

“Kyran was reported missing, along with his mother, to An Garda Siochana on the 30th August 2024, and as having been last seen on or about the 28th August 2024. An Garda Siochana has identified the whereabouts of Kyran’s mother.

“Despite extensive inquiries carried out by gardai to date, we have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.

“Following inquiries to date, investigating gardai now believe that Kyran is missing, presumed dead.”

Mr McGovern went on: “An Garda Siochana is liaising closely with other state agencies, including Tusla, who are co-operating and assisting fully with this murder investigation,” he added.

“I want to thank members of the public who have contacted the garda investigation team to date. Our sole focus and primary concern, and that of the investigation team, is Kyran.

“We want to discover where Kyran is. We want to discover what has happened to Kyran. I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact investigating gardai.

“Do not rule out any information that you may have. Please do not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

On Monday, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he had asked Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, to send its files on Kyran to a panel which looks into the death of any youngster with links to State care.

He said this would not usually happen until an investigation has been completed, but that he has asked the agency to disclose any case files to the National Review Panel.

Mr O’Gorman said it will help investigators understand Tusla’s involvement in the case.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with Kyran’s disappearance to contact Drogheda garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any garda station.